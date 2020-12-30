Engro, UAF partner to set up learning centre, model farm

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited has entered into a partnership with the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF), to establish and develop the Engro Learning Center and a model farm at the UAF campus.

This new partnership builds on last year's agreement between Engro Fertilizers and UAF to conduct joint field trials to develop agronomic recommendations and to further use that information in developing informative literature and videos for the farmers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Nadir Salar Qureshi, CEO of Engro Fertilizers and Dr Asif Tanveer, Vice Chancellor of UAF, in a virtual ceremony. Under the agreement, UAF will provide Engro Fertilizers with land to develop model farms, where Seed-to-Harvest solutions will be demonstrated to achieve higher yield through implementation of holistic agricultural practices.

