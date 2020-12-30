PARTLY FACETIOUS: Analyzing leader of opposition

"I am student of human nature..."

"Good heavens now you will analyse someone's nature and many would disagree with you...in my book as humans we feel a lot of emotions - hate, love, greed, ambition, jealousy,..."

"But each of us experience varying degrees at different times..."

"No doubt, but I guess you are going to say what you are going to say."

"Indeed you got that right about my nature. Anyway I would like to analyse the leader of the opposition - his niece refers to him as a man loyal to her dad...."

"Well he is no Talal Chaudhary!"

"He isn't a Parveen Rashid or a Zubayr either."

"What's the difference between the three men? And need I remind you yet again to buy a new keypad - the name is Parvez Rashid not..."

"My finances are running low - the food and utility bills you know...anyway Talal Chaudhary may at some point in future win an election while the other two..."

"You are so bad anyway Shahbaz Sharif has been very loyal to his older brother, I reckon he is programmed to be loyal....but, and this is a critical but, does that mean he will automatically transfer his allegiance from his brother to his niece? There I think not."

"But analyst after analyst is saying that she has been launched as the heir apparent and those uncles who refuse to accept her leadership will be replaced by a new batch of leadership, you know the Benazir Bhutto route and..."

"Benazir had her mum to support her, sadly Maryam does not - and I reckon you don't need reminding that both the mums were respected and loved by the party members."

"So what is Shahbaz Sharif's strategy if any?"

"Let me remind you of two facts. One, Shahbaz Sharif himself withdrew the bail application indicating that he was leaving the field free for the niece, and second he reckons that the niece will make so many blunders that she will hang herself - blunders that have already led to a few leaving the party, while she is surrounding herself by the non-elected - I mean even her best friend these days, The Maulana, who is kicking out all those who dare to oppose him, is surrounding himself with elected members of parliament..."

"OK I concede these two facts..."

"Hey what are you a politician?! Concede facts indeed! Anyway so while Shahbaz and Son are in jail Maryam has free rein to do what she wants and with an embittered dad...."

"I get it....and any significance to the Durrani meeting with Shahbaz..."

"Shahbaz has deniability in jail while Maryam's angry reaction indicating she learnt of the news from the media has simply exposed her claim that she is the sole conveyor of decisions taken by daddy..."

"Hmmm your analysis does sound a bit plausible but one has to wait for the final outcome after Nawaz Sharif is not on the scene..."

"There I agree...."

