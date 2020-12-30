FO rejects Indian media reports

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday refuted certain media reports particularly in the Indian media with regard to forced conversion of minorities in the country, and stated that there exists no institutionalised or consistent pattern of forced conversions in Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri while responding to the media queries, said as per principles of Quran and Sunnah, there was no forced conversion in Islam.

A case in hand is the disclosures of EU DisinfoLab regarding the disinformation spreading network being operated by the Indian intelligence agencies, he said, adding that these have been few incidents of forced conversions by individuals and non-state actors, but there is no evidence of complicity of any State institution.

He added that whenever and wherever such case has been reported, all State institutions have taken swift action against the perpetrators. In some instances, he added that the State became party to the case against the perpetrators in the court, in order to ensure speedy and effective justice.

He stated that Pakistan's judiciary has been very vigilant and clear on the promotion and protection of the basic human rights of our minorities. Moreover, our free media and civil society are acting as independent monitors against any incidence of violation of human right of any minority community and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for strengthening the framework for the protection and equal treatment of minorities in the country is reflective through his statements including his first address to the nation, Chaudhri said. Moreover, internationally, the prime minister has attained leadership role on the issue of freedom of religion or belief due to his clear and well-articulated stance on the matter, he added.

Zahid pointed out that the National Commission for Minorities has also been established which is fully functional and independent, adding that Pakistan's national policy of interfaith harmony is in the final stages of adoption.

