Govt to register FIR against Mufti Kifayat: Rashid

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to register a case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah over his remarks against the Pakistan Army, said Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid while talking to the media on Tuesday.

Those who malign the Pakistan army, action will be taken against them, Rashid said. About the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said if Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) takes part in the Senate election, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also participate.

They know that if Imran Khan got alone majority in the Senate he will bring strict laws and will also abandon the 18th amendment, Rashid said. He said after the PPP's decision, pressure will build up and the PML-N will participate in the Senate as well as by-elections.

Neither former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will come back to the country nor they will give resignations from the assemblies, he said, when asked about the decision that resignation will be made after Sharif returns. About former president Asif Ali Zardari, he said Zardari was playing good in the current situation. The PDM, the alliance will weaken day by day, Rashid said.

