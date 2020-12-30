AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Public servants strike: LHC CJ summons Sahiwal AC

Recorder Report Updated 30 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Tuesday summoned assistant commissioner Sahiwal Haider to explain as how the public servants went on strike to express solidarity with him against his detention in handcuff by a civil judge.

The Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan held that order of every judge from magistrate up to high court is the order of the judiciary which should be implemented by executive on all cost and its disobedience would not be tolerated.

The Chief Justice directed the registrar of the august court to submit a comprehensive report on the incident and made it clear that the matter would be probed thoroughly and the guilty person either AC or judge would be treated as per law.

Referring to AC's statement that he could seal courts, Chief Justice remarked that no one would dare to lock courts as long as he was CJ. To a court's query, the provincial law officer explained that none of public officer had given the strike call.

Chief justice noted the statement of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and asked her to submit an affidavit explaining that her statement was meant for media and executive and not for judiciary.

Firdous Ashiq Awan however deplored the incident and said an inquiry into the matter should be conducted. A few days ago, a civil judge Muhammad Naeem had summoned the AC who was also administrator of Municipal Committee Sahiwal in a case regarding encroachments in the city.

On his repeated absence, the judge had issued arrest warrants for Haider and the station house officer concerned. However, AC Haider appeared in court and told the judge that he could not comply with the orders due to other official engagements upon which the judge expressed displeasure and termed the AC's conduct inappropriate.

Both the AC and judge got into an argument and the judge ordered his staff to detain the AC and handcuff him before shifting him to jail. However, leaders of the local legal fraternity intervened and on their insistence the AC tendered a written apology to the court after which he was released. Haider was also directed to comply with the court orders before the next hearing.

Later administrative and revenue staff in various parts of the province observed a strike to express solidarity with the AC. Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik took up the matter with the Chief Justice and conveyed the demands of his staff. Consequently, the Chief Justice sought a report on the incident from the district and sessions judge Sargodha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Public servants strike: LHC CJ summons Sahiwal AC

Comparing LNG spot price in winter with long-term contract irrational approach: PD

'Lowest' prices for Feb LNG cargoes offered

Proposed zero-rating for textile sector: MoC to be eyeball to eyeball with FBR today

Different items: Tariff review proposals to be placed before ECC

Properties, vehicles: FBR issues e-notices to over 0.2m taxpayers

Ghani appointed chairman of FBR

NAB arrests Khawaja Asif

Wapda allowed to issue $500m Eurobonds

Chinese firms: Trump admin bolsters order barring US investment

Sindh confirms presence of new coronavirus strain

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.