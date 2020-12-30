14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

QUETTA: Fourteen persons, including two security men, were injured in a grenade attack in Surab area of the province on Tuesday. According to police, unidentified pillion riders hurled a hand grenade at the vehicle of security forces in Surab Bazar, resultantly, 14 persons, including two security personnel, sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Surab. On the other hand, security forces cordoned off the area and started searching for unidentified attackers.