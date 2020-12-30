Markets
Pakistan Economic Indicators
30 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 29, 2020).
=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 160.25/160.35 160.40/160.50
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 160.30 160.40
Karachi 100-share Index 43,255.55 43,674.28
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 97,350.85 97,265.85
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 17 Dec 3
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills 7.1202 7.1408
Six-month bills 7.1701 7.1849
12-month bills 7.2400 7.2989
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 16 Dec 2
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB 99.6467 8.2400
Five-year PIB 99.2323 9.9800
10-year PIB Bids rejected 10.5498
20-Year PIB 95.2853 10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending Dec 18 PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves $20,131.1m $20,379.6mln
Forex held by central bank $13,216.2m $13,298.8mln
Forex held by commercial banks $7,096.9m $7,080.8mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index LAST PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.8 1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 8.3 8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.9 2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 5.0 5.1
Trade Balance Nov N/A N/A
Exports Nov N/A N/A
Imports Nov N/A N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520
Per capita income N/A $1,433
External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct
Services sector growth -0.6 N/A
Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth N/A N/A
Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pct 5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740bn $-1,673bn
Exports N/A $147,000m
Imports N/A $235,295m
Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97bn
=================================================================
- = Provisional
SBP = State Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
