AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,547 Decreased By ▼ -53.78 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,846 Decreased By ▼ -346.67 (-1.49%)
KSE100 43,256 Decreased By ▼ -418.73 (-0.96%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -232.15 (-1.27%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 29, 2020)....
Reuters 30 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 29, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                        TUESDAY          PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)    160.25/160.35     160.40/160.50
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                  160.30            160.40
Karachi 100-share Index               43,255.55         43,674.28
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm               97,350.85         97,265.85
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 17             Dec 3
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills                        7.1202            7.1408
Six-month bills                          7.1701            7.1849
12-month bills                           7.2400            7.2989
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 16             Dec 2
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          99.6467            8.2400
Five-year PIB                           99.2323            9.9800
10-year PIB                       Bids rejected           10.5498
20-Year PIB                             95.2853           10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                              Dec 18               PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves          $20,131.1m      $20,379.6mln
Forex held by central bank           $13,216.2m      $13,298.8mln
Forex held by commercial banks        $7,096.9m       $7,080.8mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                       LAST               PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                    0.8               1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                      8.3               8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                    0.9               2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                      5.0               5.1
Trade Balance Nov                           N/A               N/A
Exports Nov                                 N/A               N/A
Imports Nov                                 N/A               N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                             2020/21           2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)               207,774,520       207,774,520
Per capita income                           N/A            $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)         17,000.0          15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)          23.5 tr          22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth           1.0 pct          1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth                -5.4             5 pct
Services sector growth                     -0.6               N/A
Agricultural sector growth             2.67 pct           4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth           N/A               N/A
Average consumer price inflation      11.11 pct               N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)             8.1 pct           5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)         $-1,740bn         $-1,673bn
Exports                                     N/A         $147,000m
Imports                                     N/A         $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                       $792m           $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

Pakistan Economic Indicators

