Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 29, 2020). ==================================== BR...
30 Dec 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (-) 4,552.64
High: 4,632.62
Low: 4,545.86
Net Change: (-) 50.3
Volume ('000): 447,040
Value ('000): 18,195,213
Makt Cap 1,486,094,947,244
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,572.43
NET CH. (-) 82.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,205.61
NET CH. (-) 85.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,857.25
NET CH. (-) 104.82
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,969.43
NET CH. (-) 81.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,952.73
NET CH. (-) 64.10
------------------------------------
As on: 29-December-2020
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.