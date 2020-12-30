KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (-) 4,552.64 High: 4,632.62 Low: 4,545.86 Net Change: (-) 50.3 Volume ('000): 447,040 Value ('000): 18,195,213 Makt Cap 1,486,094,947,244 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,572.43 NET CH. (-) 82.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,205.61 NET CH. (-) 85.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,857.25 NET CH. (-) 104.82 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,969.43 NET CH. (-) 81.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,952.73 NET CH. (-) 64.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-December-2020 ====================================

