Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
30 Dec 2020
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (December 29, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08100 0.08538 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09788 0.10138 1.63000 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.14513 0.15163 1.80475 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.18225 0.19388 1.85300 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.24013 0.24488 1.90938 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.26663 0.26000 1.92125 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.34038 0.33388 2.01200 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.