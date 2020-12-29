Pakistan
NAB arrests Khawaja M. Asif
- The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Khawaja M. Asif, senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League.
- NAB confirms that the arrest was based on charges of assets beyond means.
29 Dec 2020
The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Khawaja M. Asif, senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).
A spokesperson from the National Accountability Bureau has confirmed that Asif has been arrested on charges of assets beyond means (or known source of income).
Developing story.
