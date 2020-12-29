World
Turkey, UK sign post-Brexit free trade deal
- The trade ministers of the two countries signed the agreement in a televised videoconference call.
- The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019.
29 Dec 2020
ANKARA: Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a free trade deal on Tuesday, days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep up the existing flow of goods.
The trade ministers of the two countries signed the agreement in a televised videoconference call. It takes effect on Jan. 1, 2021, ensuring a quick transition after an existing deal ends at year end, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.
The UK trade ministry said on Sunday the deal would replicate existing trading terms. The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019.
