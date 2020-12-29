Proton Saga to Launch in Pakistan in January 2021

After introducing its Proton X70 to the Pakistani market, Proton, the Malaysian auto manufacturer is now launching the Proton Saga in Pakistan. This Malaysian sedan is expected to be available for sale around the middle of January 2021 and will compete with sedans like Toyota Yaris, Honda City, and Changan Alsvin, as reported by PakWheel.com

Proton will be partnering with Al-Haj Automotive to launch Proton Saga in Pakistan. Many Completely Built Units (CBU) have already become available to local dealerships ahead of the sedan's launch in the country.

Al-Haj Automotive will start the sale of its initial batch once all 100 CBUs are here. In addition to this, it can be expected that local production of the Malaysian sedan is in the works for the next year.

The Proton Saga will feature three variants: Standard MT, Standard AT, and Premium AT. While Premium AT will be the top of the line version, all three will have 1299cc engines.

The Premium AT will also have DRLs, Stability control, Traction control, Front parking sensors and Reverse camera.

In addition to this, all three variants of this new sedan by Proton will feature alloy rims, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, rear spoiler, fog lamps, dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Although, the price for Proton Saga has not been released as yet, it is expected to be around the Rs.2 million to Rs.2.5 million price range.