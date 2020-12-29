Exchequer losing billions, over non-installation of electric meters in Railway Colonies

Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking notice of the non-availability of electricity meters in railway colonies, has ordered the emergency installation of 25,000 meters in four months, after revelations that billions of rupees have been embezzled from Pakistan Railways.

PM Imran Khan said that every penny of the national exchequer is the trust of the nation, which should be spent wisely, and those who harm the national exchequer do not deserve concessions.

The remarks were made after it has been revealed that billions of rupees have been embezzled from Pakistan Railways in the field of electricity, in a report, the Railway Minister Azam Swati presented to Prime Minister.

The report blames WAPDA and railway officials and reveals that Pakistan Railways is losing Rs 2.5 billion annually due to the non-availability of electricity in the colonies. The report said that Railway employees have been using electricity for a long time but have not paid the bill, the financial burden of which has been borne by the railways.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the lack of electricity meters in the railway colonies and has directed the immediate installation of 25,000 meters in railway residential colonies on an emergency basis.

Imran Khan has ordered that the process of installing electricity meters in the residential colonies of the railways be completed in four months period.

The Prime Minister set up a coordination committee to monitor the issue of electricity meters. Prime Minister has directed to start the installation of meters in railway colonies from today.