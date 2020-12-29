Eight Pakistanis on 100 outstanding nurses and midwife leaders’ list

ISLAMABAD: Eight nurses and midwives from Pakistan have been honored in the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders 2020 list by Women in Global Health (WGH).

This prestigious award is in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, United Nations Population Fund, Nursing Now, International Council of Nurses and the International Confederation of Midwives.

Interestingly, all eight recipients of this award are faculty or alumni of the Aga Khan University's School of Nursing and Midwifery.

This ranking marks the end of the WHO's year-long Year of the Nurse and the Midwife campaign, which aims to highlight the vital role of nurses and midwives in providing health services and in helping achieve targets under the global sustainable development goals.

“During the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife (YONM), amidst a global pandemic, the courageous work of nurses and midwives deserves, more than ever, to be honored— not just by applause,” according to the campaign's website.

In a statement by Aga Khan University, it was mentioned that these women have been recognized for their contribution to raising health care standards across the globe, “especially during these difficult times” of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rozina Karmaliani, Dean of Aga Khan University's School of Nursing and Midwifery, has been honoured in recognition of her efforts to spearhead improvements in adolescent health, in strengthening research capabilities, and integrating research into education and practice.