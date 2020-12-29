AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.49 (-3.63%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.22%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
HASCOL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
HUBC 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
JSCL 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
KAPCO 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
OGDC 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.52%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
PIOC 102.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.41%)
POWER 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 218.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.6%)
SNGP 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
STPL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.53%)
TRG 85.45 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.88%)
UNITY 31.41 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.83%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,580 Decreased By ▼ -20.19 (-0.44%)
BR30 23,042 Decreased By ▼ -150.73 (-0.65%)
KSE100 43,477 Decreased By ▼ -197.69 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,098 Decreased By ▼ -115.16 (-0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eight Pakistanis on 100 outstanding nurses and midwife leaders’ list

  • Eight nurses and midwives from Pakistan have been honored in the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders 2020 list by Women in Global Health (WGH).
  • All eight recipients of this award are faculty or alumni of the Aga Khan University's School of Nursing and Midwifery.
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Eight nurses and midwives from Pakistan have been honored in the global 100 Outstanding Women Nurse and Midwife Leaders 2020 list by Women in Global Health (WGH).

This prestigious award is in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, United Nations Population Fund, Nursing Now, International Council of Nurses and the International Confederation of Midwives.

Interestingly, all eight recipients of this award are faculty or alumni of the Aga Khan University's School of Nursing and Midwifery.

This ranking marks the end of the WHO's year-long Year of the Nurse and the Midwife campaign, which aims to highlight the vital role of nurses and midwives in providing health services and in helping achieve targets under the global sustainable development goals.

“During the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife (YONM), amidst a global pandemic, the courageous work of nurses and midwives deserves, more than ever, to be honored— not just by applause,” according to the campaign's website.

In a statement by Aga Khan University, it was mentioned that these women have been recognized for their contribution to raising health care standards across the globe, “especially during these difficult times” of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rozina Karmaliani, Dean of Aga Khan University's School of Nursing and Midwifery, has been honoured in recognition of her efforts to spearhead improvements in adolescent health, in strengthening research capabilities, and integrating research into education and practice.

Pakistan award Nursing Midwives Medicine

Eight Pakistanis on 100 outstanding nurses and midwife leaders’ list

Illegal encroachment case: CJP Gulzar reprimands Sindh CM, says Karachi has been turned into graveyard

Revelation that weapons were planted on bodies of Kashmiris 'only a tip of ice-berg of Indian crimes against Kashmiris': FO

China rejects ‘groundless’ reports about ending financial support to Pakistan

33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

Boosting ties: High-level Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan next month

National power policy: Govt wants multi-buyer, multi-seller electricity system

Renewed COVID lockdowns likely in Southern California as ICUs stay filled

A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters