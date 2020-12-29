33 more areas of Lahore put under smart lockdown

The Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in several neighborhoods of Lahore after an increase of coronavirus cases there.

According to a notification, a smart lockdown has been imposed in 33 areas in Lahore for two weeks. Pillion riding is banned while only one person of the household can leave the house for buying food and medicines and has to show CNIC to the law enforcement officers, Samaa reported.

Some of the areas where a smart lockdown has been imposed include Johar Town, DHA phase 1, 3, 5 and 8, Iqbal Town, Askari 8 and 10, Valencia Town and Samanabad.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 522 new cases taking the tally to 136,669. Out of these 290 were reported in Lahore. So far, Lahore has reported 67,275 coronavirus cases and 1,564 deaths.