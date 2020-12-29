World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.8 million, death toll at 1,766,359
- Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus.
29 Dec 2020
More than 80.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,766,359? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
