AVN 91.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.87%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-3.13%)
DCL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HBL 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.36%)
HUBC 79.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
JSCL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.05%)
KAPCO 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.43%)
OGDC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.12%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.99%)
PIOC 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-3.9%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 219.80 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.21%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.29%)
STPL 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.62%)
TRG 86.15 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.72%)
UNITY 31.38 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.74%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.72%)
BR100 4,620 Increased By ▲ 19.7 (0.43%)
BR30 23,285 Increased By ▲ 92.75 (0.4%)
KSE100 43,828 Increased By ▲ 153.22 (0.35%)
KSE30 18,276 Increased By ▲ 62.55 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mexico electricity outage leaves 10.3 million temporarily without power

  • The National Center of Energy Control (CENACE) said the network lost 7,500 megawatts because of "an imbalance between load and power generation."
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

MEXICO CITY: An outage in Mexico's electricity network left 10.3 million users without power for up to two hours on Monday, the national electricity utility (CFE) said.

The National Center of Energy Control (CENACE) said the network lost 7,500 megawatts because of "an imbalance between load and power generation."

"Automatic protection schemes were activated in order to minimize a greater risk," CENACE said in a Tweet.

CENACE and CFE did not immediately provide further details on the problem.

Mexican news outlet Milenio earlier reported that the outage affected people in a dozen states as well as the populous capital district.

Mexico's electricity CENACE Mexican news National Center of Energy Control

Mexico electricity outage leaves 10.3 million temporarily without power

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters