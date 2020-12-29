AVN 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.94%)
DCL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
HBL 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUBC 79.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
JSCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.34%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.41%)
OGDC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PAEL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.99%)
PIOC 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-3.71%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 219.85 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (2.23%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.29%)
STPL 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.62%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.78%)
UNITY 31.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.67%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.72%)
BR100 4,621 Increased By ▲ 20.27 (0.44%)
BR30 23,287 Increased By ▲ 94.68 (0.41%)
KSE100 43,838 Increased By ▲ 164.07 (0.38%)
KSE30 18,282 Increased By ▲ 68.71 (0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 27 new COVID cases vs 21 a day earlier

  • The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 20 cases a day earlier.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 28, up from 21 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily online bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad. The 15 locally transmitted cases came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and the capital city of Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 20 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,003, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China COVID19 National Health Commission asymptomatic cases

China reports 27 new COVID cases vs 21 a day earlier

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

First US troops vaccinated in South Korea as country reports record coronavirus deaths

Biden says Trump Pentagon stalling transition, posing risks

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters