Mobility and Fintech: Olymp Trade’s Keys to a New Financial Future

In 2020 life was redefined after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Many industries shifted to working from home. According to Gartner’s research 88% of business organizations worldwide mandated or encouraged all their employees to work remotely. And this is not just a temporary change, but a new norm. Some large companies do not plan to send people back to the offices, making the office schedule more flexible.

This new shift has caused people to reconsider their opinions on what constitutes “work” and look at alternative sorts of income. Meanwhile, the Fintech (Financial Technology) sector has been pushing to revolutionize the “work” conversation even before the global changes took place and has succeeded in that. This is especially true when it comes to Forex trading, which is the largest financial market in the world, with trillions of dollars being traded each day.

Trading - the ‘work of the future’

More people than ever before call their couch the office and take meetings in the park, yet have a worse work/life balance. As the world has become more mobile, it has sped up, forcing industries to keep up. People have seen that they can change their lives on their terms. In a time where more capability sits in a person’s phone than ever before, they have become mobile work stations for a new generation of self-employed traders.

Around the world, people are redefining their work lives. Between mobile devices and global pandemic, the workplace is not what it used to be. As people transitioned to working from home, they sought ways to make more money online. As a result, trading has become one of the fastest-growing industries in terms of new users.

Fintech companies, especially online brokers, were ahead of the curve. These companies offer several ways for people to make money investing and trading online. Traders from around the world have turned to platforms to earn a living online.

How do Forex brokers help you benefit from this new reality?

Make money while sitting on the beach, learn strategies at a cafe, and get the latest news on your wrist; the future is now. Good brokers and platforms, such as Olymp Trade, provide their array of tools and applications which can simplify the transition to the new business model and help people profit online.

Free and easy access to educational tools

More and more people are getting their education online. It is accessible and available for people even from remote locations.

Brokers who want to prosper should be invested in their trader’s success and therefore dedicated to their clients’ education, including providing free tutorials, access to their informative blog, and communities of like-minded traders.

Such a free Educational Suite fit for traders of all levels will save users the time they would spend looking for this information online and money if they would decide to attend trading courses. The materials can also be viewed whenever needed, so the trader can allocate the time and accommodate his or her schedule accordingly.

In addition to such a tool Olymp Trade also has a Demo Account where new and experienced investors can learn and practice their strategies, using the 20+ indicators and multipliers without risking real money.

Real-time market updates

Two main styles of analysis done by traders are technical & fundamental analysis. Chart tools help with technical analysis, while fundamental analysis focuses on the news that could impact price action. Economic calendars are an excellent resource for fundamental analysis.

Meanwhile, some brokers create their tools to help their traders find success. Olymp Trade’s Insights are a good example of a tool designed to make analysis easier. What it does is provide the broker with the latest news anywhere and at any time. It also gives a prognosis on the way this news will affect the assets. With these insights at hand, the trader can open the trade instantly and profit from it.

Putting trading at your fingertips

There are almost three billion mobile users in the world, and the number keeps growing. With the development of technology, more and more tools are available on mobile devices. You have practically everything you need there - email, text and video editors, your bank app, your health tracker, and else.

Technology has granted people the ability to turn a profit anywhere at any time. By simply downloading a trading app to your phone, you can start earning with just a couple of clicks and do it even on the go - in a taxi or while waiting for a doctor’s appointment. Olymp Trade continues to lead the charge for the best mobile platform and tools available on GooglePlay and Appstore.

Time to redefine ‘work’

Modern life is only as limited as your imagination; the opportunity to create a better life is here. Traditionally, investing was only for the rich to get richer. Online trading platforms with low barriers to entry like Olymp Trade are making trading more accessible. By leveling the playing field, these brokers are on the front lines of changing the idea of what it is to “work for a living.”

The global economy has never been more turbulent, and where there is volatility, there are profits. Fintech companies have created a global market of brokers looking to help people transition from traditional work to a more independent income. Redefine work and life with the mobile Fintech opportunities available today.

Sponsored Content