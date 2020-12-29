AVN 90.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.74 (-3.13%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EFERT 63.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
HBL 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.94%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.52%)
OGDC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PAEL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.65%)
PIBTL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.07%)
PIOC 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-3.9%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 91.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PSO 220.00 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.3%)
SNGP 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
STPL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.32%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.78%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.8%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.56%)
BR100 4,621 Increased By ▲ 20.01 (0.43%)
BR30 23,288 Increased By ▲ 95.38 (0.41%)
KSE100 43,823 Increased By ▲ 148.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 18,274 Increased By ▲ 60.78 (0.33%)
Asian shares rise on US stimulus fix, Nikkei hits 30-year high

  • Oil prices recovered a touch after falling overnight on concerns that new travel restrictions on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic would weaken fuel demand, and as the prospect of increased supply dragged on prices.
Reuters 29 Dec 2020

TOKYO/NEW YORK: Asian shares jumped on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 30-year high, as hopes that a long-awaited US pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetite.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.46%. Australian stocks rose 0.55%. Japan's Nikkei leapt 1.63% to its highest since August 1990, while shares in China rose 0.1%.

Futures for the S&P 500 added 0.32%.

The dollar nursed losses against major currencies and Treasury yields rose after US President Donald Trump's approval of a stimulus package related to the coronavirus outbreak increased risk appetite.

The positive mood also helped oil futures rise during Asian trading in hopes for an acceleration in economic activity.

The US House of Representatives had voted earlier to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote.

While it is not clear how the measure will fare in the Senate, President Donald Trump's signing on Sunday of a $2.3 trillion pandemic bill, which included the $600 payments, had sent shares on Wall Street to record highs overnight as it increased optimism about an economic recovery.

"With the Brexit and the US stimulus deal now in the rear-view mirror, there is a sense of relief that we have avoided the respective worst-case scenarios," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, a broker.

Firmer demand for riskier assets kept the US dollar, which is often seen as a "safe-haven" asset, on the back foot. It was down 0.02% against a basket of major currencies.

Shorting the dollar has been a popular trade recently and calculations by Reuters based on data released by the Commodity

Futures Trading Commission on Monday suggested this could endure. Short positions on the dollar swelled in the week ended Dec. 21 to $26.6 billion, the highest in three months.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 90.241, not far from the lowest in more than two years.

Sterling edged up to $1.3483 following the confirmation last week of a trade UK-EU trade deal that was widely expected.

A sluggish dollar bolstered gold prices, which rose 0.37% to $1,878.06 an ounce.

Oil prices recovered a touch after falling overnight on concerns that new travel restrictions on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic would weaken fuel demand, and as the prospect of increased supply dragged on prices.

Brent crude rose 0.69% to $51.21 per barrel. US crude was up 0.71% at $47.96 a barrel.

More US fiscal stimulus has also eased concerns about the threat posed by new variants of the coronavirus identified in Britain and South Africa.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 0.9414%, but the two-year eased to 0.1270%.

