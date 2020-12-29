World
Turkey, UK to sign free trade deal this week -Erdogan
- The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019.
29 Dec 2020
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday a free trade deal with London would be signed on Tuesday and completed after Thursday, when Britain formally leaves the European Union.
The UK trade ministry said on Sunday the two nations will sign a deal that replicates the existing trading terms. The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019.
