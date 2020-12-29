AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fixing minimum support price of wheat: NA body suggests to govt to review decision

Fazal Sher Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Monday recommended to the government to review its decision with respect to fixing minimum support price (MSP) of wheat crop 2020-2021 at Rs 1,650 per 40kg and raise it up to Rs 1,800 per 40kg to compensate the growers for increase in the cost of production.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meeting on November 6, 2020 had approved Rs 1,650 per 40kg for wheat crop 2021, which was approved by the federal cabinet on November 7.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, which met with MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan in the chair, recommended to the government to increase the MSP of wheat up to Rs 1,800 per 40kg to compensate the growers for the increase in the cost of production and provide a minimum margin for the producers to stay in the activity.

He said that the committee had earlier proposed to fix the MSP at Rs 1,800 and also stressed its timely announcement.

But despite assurance of the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, the MSP recommended by the committee was not approved by the ECC as well as the cabinet due to opposition of some kitchen cabinet members who had nothing to do with agriculture.

He said that the government of Sindh had fixed the MSP of wheat at Rs 2,000 per 40kg and voices had been raised from the Punjab province against the federal government's decision of fixing the MSP at Rs 1,650; therefore, the government needed to review its decision.

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, PTI's MNA said that the MSP of wheat announced by the government should be increased up to Rs 1,800.

The federal government announced Rs 1,650, while the Sindh government fixed it at Rs 2,000, he said, adding that there should be a consolidated policy.

He further said that the MSP of wheat should be the same across the country.

Ghufran Memon, Secretary for the MNF&R said that his ministry was also expecting that the cabinet would fix the MSP at Rs 1,800 but the ECC and the cabinet after detailed discussion fixed it at Rs 1650 as some of the members were of the view that raising the MSP up to Rs 1,800 would result in increase in flour prices in the market.

A farmer representative told the meeting that farmers had informed the Agriculture Policy Institute (API), the organisation which calculates the MSP that the cost of production per 40kg wheat was Rs 1,575; therefore, the MSP should be fixed at Rs 2,000 per 40kg.

The parliamentary body expressed concern over decline in cotton production in the country, and directed relevant authorities to take immediate steps for increasing the production of cotton in the country.

A senior official of the Federal Seed Certification told the court that the main reason of decline in cotton production in the country in the previous years was climate change.

Due to climate change some areas have been selected for cotton production in Balochistan, he said.

The secretary MNF&R informed the meeting as per available estimates cotton production in the country will be ranging between six million bales to seven million bales in 2020-2021.

The committee also recommended to the government to fix power tariff of agriculture tube well at Rs5.35 per unit and the government should announce 50 percent subsidy on installation cost of solar tube wells.

The committee chairman said that the previous government had lowered electricity charges for agriculture tube wells from Rs 8.85 per unit to Rs 5.35 per unit but unfortunately, the present government increased it up to 12.87 per unit, he said.

The committee also asked the MNFS&R to make serious effort to streamline the export citrus and potato.

MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha briefed the committee about reduction in the price of citrus by Rs 250 per mound by the Citrus Exporters Association as compared to the last year price from Rs 850 to Rs 600.

The committee has directed the secretary MNSF&R to immediately take up the matter with the relevant authorities and resolve the matter.

However, the committee was also informed that fixing the price of any fruit and vegetable did not come under the federal government.

The prices are dependent on demand and supply mechanism by the private sector, and the district government monitors prices at their own level.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal,Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Kamal Uddin, and MNA Shahnaz Saleem Malik.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Fixing minimum support price of wheat: NA body suggests to govt to review decision

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Army not involved in politics: Rashid

Hafeez for steps to arrest hike in prices of eggs, atta

Cabinet to discuss economy, ministries' summaries, PDM challenge today

Govt receives costliest bids for LNG supply in Feb 2021

FBR may depute team to help resolve govt-IPPs matters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.