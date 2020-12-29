AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
Pakistan

Buzdar says country is moving towards development

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the country is moving towards development and the politics of chaos is, in fact, aimed at obstructing the development process.

"The era of loot will not return and the past rulers are reaping today what they had sown; the incumbent government does not believe in empty slogans but practically delivers to the masses," the CM said.

In a statement, the CM lamented that the backward areas have been left behind in the development process due to the imbalanced policies of the former rulers. On the contrary, the PTI government has promoted a policy of composite development and development work was being done in the neglected areas, he added.

The CM said the launch of development projects will change the destiny of district Chakwal, which was badly ignored in the past. He maintained that public service is the core agenda of the government and the public welfare programmes were being speedily completed.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a statement that numerous differences between the trio of Maulana, princess and the prince have been fully exposed as the PDM has met its logical end in Gahri Khuda Bakhsh.

She said the political cabal is befooling each other and the unnatural alliance is going to meet its logical end soon. The future of PDM leadership is bleak and their politics has already come to an end, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also congratulated the newly-elected body of Lahore Press Club (LPC) and expressed the hope that it would play its role for the welfare of journalists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

