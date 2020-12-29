AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Steel industry rejects 'false' statements against steel sector

Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The steel sector of Pakistan strongly rejects the "irresponsible" statements made by the Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and Builders and the baseless claim of accusing steel sector cartelization or conspiring against the PM's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

"The Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) wants to make it clear that the most recent increase in the prices of steel bars is a result of drastic increase in steel melting scrap prices internationally. This phenomenon is not confined to Pakistan as it is happening the world over and is due to shortage of scrap in the international market caused mainly by Covid related supply chain disruptions but also due to heavy snowfall in many countries, which reduces the collection of scrap. Resultantly, the prices of raw material internationally have shot up from USD 305 in August 2020 to current bookings of USD 470. This price may further rise in the international market.

"Statements made by ABAD are completely illogical. How can an industry where there are over 300 manufacturers of steel bars collude to fix prices? Due to intense competition, steel prices are normalized very efficiently and this is evident in industry margins, which are as low as 3% currently. The entire aim of cartelization is to have abnormally high profit margins, which is clearly not the case in the steel industry.

"Over the past two years, steel manufacturers have absorbed massive cost increases on account of PKR depreciation, energy costs and taxation measures that have brought industry profit margins to bare minimum and many times in the negative territory in order to provide cost effective material to government and housing projects. However, the latest increases in raw material are too large to absorb and will have to be passed on to the consumer.

In fact, we believe construction projects of national importance will only be achieved if all stakeholders support each other rather than exhibit such childish behavior as some members of ABAD are currently doing.

"We believe the current hike in raw material prices is temporary and may only last for the next three to four quarters. We have also approached various ministries in the government to apprise them of such a temporary phenomenon and how we can work together to mitigate the impact."

"The Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) have approached all the Ministries to take cognizance of this phenomenon and have suggested temporary measures to reduce import tariffs on raw materials and sales tax in order to mitigate this temporary phenomenon."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Steel industry rejects 'false' statements against steel sector

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Army not involved in politics: Rashid

Hafeez for steps to arrest hike in prices of eggs, atta

Cabinet to discuss economy, ministries' summaries, PDM challenge today

Govt receives costliest bids for LNG supply in Feb 2021

FBR may depute team to help resolve govt-IPPs matters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.