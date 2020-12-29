482 fresh cases,21 deaths reported: Positivity rate of corona cases remains 4.06pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases remained 4.06% in Punjab, as out of 11,859 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 482 fresh cases and 21 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 136,147 and death toll to 3921.

With recovery of 291 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 122,280 in the province. On the other hand, with recovery of 1,760 more people from across Pakistan, the total number of persons who have recovered from the virus has risen to 423,892, while 2,263 patients are stated to be in critical condition.

On the other hand, local administration in Lahore has suggested imposition of smart lockdown in 33 more localities.

As per details, the lockdown is proposed in the areas of Johar Town, DHA phase 1, 3, 5 and 8, Iqbal Town, Askari-VIII and X, Valencia Town and Samanabad. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will issue notification after the Cabinet Committee accorded necessary approval.

As per break up of virus cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province of Punjab, Lahore has so far reported 66985 cases and 1540 deaths, Rawalpindi 12860 cases and 673 deaths, Faisalabad 7469 cases and 342 deaths, Multan 8565 cases and 301 deaths, Sialkot 2941 cases and 121 deaths, Bahawalpur 3531 cases and 121 deaths and Sargodha reported 2486 cases and 100 fatalities.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, who is in self isolation after tested positive of coronavirus, said that he is improving day by day and also issued telephonic instructions to the principal secretary as well.

"I am thankful to the people for their prayers and the citizens should remain careful in second corona wave as the situation is critical," he said, adding: "I am in isolation for the last seven days and have instructed to improve the cleanliness situation in the province; the government is keenly watching the situation of cleanliness and improvement will be soon visible."

Health professionals said that healthcare workers are performing duties at the frontline and deserve full appreciation. Principal Ameer uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar said that doctors were performing their professional duties on the frontline during the Corona epidemic and the entire nation is proud of them. He urged the people to follow corona SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020