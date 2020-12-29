Cold weather intensifies after fresh rain in Lahore

LAHORE: Cold weather intensified with the latest spell of rain in the city on Monday.

The city registered three millimeter rain, followed by a drop in temperature leading to thick fog and heavy cold weather.

As many as 31 flights were disrupted due to low visibility at the Allama Iqbal International airport.

A good number of districts in the province of Punjab had registered fresh spell of that resulted into tripping of a good number of feeders and load shedding. Met office sources are of the view that the present spell of cold weather would continue throughout the week. Also, fog would continue amidst drop in temperature.

