Sunflower sowing: Punjab govt to extend subsidy

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday announced to extend a subsidy to Rs 5,000 per acre to promote sunflower sowing in the province with an objective of reducing dependence on importing edible oil.

The provincial agriculture department has divided the province into two regions for proper and timely sowing of the sunflower crop. As per the schedule, sunflower sowing should be completed till January 31 in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur while in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Vehari and Bahawalnagar it should be sown from January 01 to January 31.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020