AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020
Markets

European shares mark best close in 10 months

• London markets shut for Boxing Day • Germany's DAX index ends at record high MILAN/FRANKFURT: European ...
Reuters Updated 29 Dec 2020

• London markets shut for Boxing Day

• Germany's DAX index ends at record high

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European shares marked their strongest close in 10 months on Monday, with German shares hitting a record high as relief over long-awaited US coronavirus relief, a Brexit trade deal and a vaccine programme lifted spirits in thin holiday trade.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and government spending bill, causing some optimism over near-term economic prospects.

The launch of a cross-border European vaccination programme on Sunday also fuelled hopes of a pandemic-free second half in 2021 and of a strong economic rebound.

Britain and the European Union signed a Brexit trade deal late on Thursday, preserving several trade provisions for both sides and limiting the scale of disruption resulting from the divorce.

The benchmark European stock index rose 0.7% in a fourth straight day of gains, while German stocks ended 1.5% higher at a record peak.

German food delivery firm Delivery Hero topped the STOXX 600 with a 9.1% gain, ending at a record high after it said it will sell South Korean food delivery app Yogiyo as part of the conditions for regulatory approval of its takeover of top South Korean food delivery app owner Woowa Brothers.

Automobile makers were among the top boosts to the German index, given that the country is a major supplier of autos to the UK. The striking of a trade deal appeared have cleared several regulatory doubts over the future of the EU-UK auto supply chain.

"We can finally breathe a big sigh of relief and say that chaos over the stimulus bill is over," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Huge amounts of stimulus and vaccine optimism have seen the STOXX 600 recover nearly 43% from its March lows, though it is on course to end the year about 4% lower due to a severely damaging second wave of coronavirus infections.

Among other European bourses, France's CAC 40 index and Spain's IBEX ended 1.2% and 0.5% higher, respectively.

Dutch technology firm Prosus bottomed out the STOXX 600 in the wake of a Chinese probe into local technology majors, in one of whom Prosus holds a stake.

London markets were shut due to Boxing Day.

