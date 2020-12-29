AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Dec 29, 2020
Business & Finance

South Africa's rand slides

Reuters Updated 29 Dec 2020

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand weakened on Monday after surging coronavirus cases in the country topped the one million mark, raising fresh concerns about the pandemic's impact on the economy.

At 1530 GMT the rand was 0.7% weaker at 14.6000 per dollar, from a close of 14.5000 on Friday.

South Africa's total cumulative coronavirus cases crossed the one million mark on Dec. 27 with 26,735 deaths, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Bonds were a touch firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue down 1 basis point to 8.76%.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) closed lower, dragged down by index heavyweight Naspers which fell on news of stricter scrutiny by the Chinese government on technology companies.

Naspers' subsidiary Prosus NV holds a 31% stake in Chinese social media and online gaming company Tencent.

South Africa's benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index ended 0.31% lower at 53,956 points, while the blue-chip top 40 companies index fell 0.29% to 59,006 points.

Naspers represents close to a quarter of the local bourse. Naspers shares dropped 3.78%, while Prosus shares shed 3.2%.

Shares of most Chinese technology and internet companies crashed on

Investors fear that the second wave of infections, likely driven by a variant of the virus discovered in the country earlier this month, will trigger tougher lockdown restrictions that may affect economic activity.

