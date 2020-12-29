Chilean, Colombian pesos outpace Latam FX

BENGALURU: Chilean and Colombian currencies outpaced their Latin American peers on Monday, tracking higher copper and oil prices as demand prospects improved after US President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief package.

Trump late on Sunday signed the $2.3 trillion relief and spending bill, restoring unemployment benefits to millions, after backing down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government.

Chile's peso added 0.6% to the dollar. The country is the world's largest exporter of copper.

MSCI's basket of Latin American currencies dropped nearly 0.7% while stocks edged higher in subdued holiday trade.

Brazil's real fell 1.2%, while the Mexican peso fell 1%.

Mexico's peso dropped after its government issued new regulations to limit the ability of private companies to import fuel, according to a weekend decree, fanning concerns that the move may unduly benefit national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).