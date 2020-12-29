KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 4.633 billion and the number of lots traded at 4,788.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 1.621 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.549 billion, silver PKR 497.635 million, NSDQ 100 PKR 445.572 million, natural gas PKR 167.201 million, DJ PKR 154.304 million, crude oil PKR 117.286 million, platinum PKR 50.270 million, SP500 PKR 19.519 million and copper PKR 10.241 million.

