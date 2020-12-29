CBOT corn futures gain

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures posted modest gains, notching a tenth consecutive day higher on Thursday, as the market brushes up against technical resistance, traders said. The most-active corn futures contract ended 3-3/4 cents higher at $4.51 per bushel.

Precipitation expected for parts of Argentina capped gains in the US corn market, thought persistent dryness remains supportive. Biofuel groups met with US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team to discuss compliance with US biofuel blending laws and Biden's low-carbon climate vision.