China's Nov low-sulphur marine fuel exports rise

BEIJING: China's exports of clean marine fuel in November rose from October, customs data showed on Saturday, as the country's exports of general goods grew at the fastest pace in nearly three years.

Data from the General Administration of Customs showed exports of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5% to comply with emission rules set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), were 1.26 million tonnes, up from 1.22 million tonnes in October, which compares with the year-high of 1.62 million tonnes in August.

For the first 11 months of 2020, clean marine fuel exports totalled 13.01 million tonnes, the data showed.

Fuel oil imports into bonded storage, which includes both high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, nearly doubled to 1.04 million tonnes last month. Some low-sulphur imports may be re-exported as clean marine fuel.