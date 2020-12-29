Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (December 28, 2020).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 26-12-2020 In Rupees =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 9,950 180 10,130 10,130 NIL Equivalent 40 kgs 10,663 193 10,856 10,856 NIL ===========================================================================

