AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Dec 29, 2020
Asia's coffee markets dull amid holidays

Reuters Updated 29 Dec 2020

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Asia's coffee export markets were dull this week with few deals clinched ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, while prices in Vietnam edged up due to unfavourable weather, traders said on Thursday. Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's coffee-growing capital, sold coffee at 34,000 dong ($1.47) per kg, slightly higher than the previous week's 33,000 dong to 33,400 dong range.

"The weather this week is not so favourable for the harvest. Cloudy weather and humidity impeded the drying process," said a trader based in Vietnam's coffee belt region of Central Highlands.

"Bean supplies are somewhat slow. At the same time, farmers held on to inventories on fears supply would fall short and as price now is only enough to cover the cost of production."

Another trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said trade had entered a historically dull time of the year as many foreign importers and banks were on holiday.

"Local market is also not very upbeat. Only those who expect prices to pick up are buying to reserve stocks in advance at the moment," he said.

March robusta coffee settled down $1, or 0.07%, at $1,378 per tonne on Wednesday.

Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken grade 2 robusta at a premium of $100 to the March contract on Thursday, compared with last week's $95-$110 premiums.

Robusta beans in Indonesia's Lampung province were offered at a $230 premium to the March contract and a $270 premium to the April contract this week, both unchanged from a week earlier.

"Beans supply is limited after harvest ended, but some farmers were seen selling their stocks this week, although the volume was very little," one of the traders said.

