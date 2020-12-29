AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kashmiri leadership in Indian jails: Pakistan concerned over deteriorating health condition

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday expressed deep concerns over deteriorating health condition of incarcerated Kashmiri leadership in Indian jails and called upon the international community and human rights bodies to take notice of the Indian government's inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leaders, and raise voice for their immediate release from illegal detention.

"Pakistan is deeply concerned over the continued incarceration and deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri leaders including founding leader of Kashmiri organization 'Dukhtaran-i-Millat' and the 'Iron Lady of Kashmir', Asiya Andrabi; leader and founder of the Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah; and prominent leaders such as Yasin Malik; Masarat Alam Bhat; Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie and others, who have been languishing under squalid conditions in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in infamous Tihar and other jails," Foreign Office said in a statement.

It noted that many other senior Kashmiri leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remain under house arrest.

"These Kashmiri leaders have been illegally arrested over malicious, false and fabricated charges by the Indian government through invoking draconian laws promulgated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)," the statement added.

It stated that imprisonment and torturing of Kashmiri leaders on the basis of their political ideology and struggle against illegal Indian occupation is a true reflection of the extremist mindset of the RSS-BJP regime, which has no respect for the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, ICRC and human rights and humanitarian organisations, to take notice of the Indian government's inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leaders and raise its voice for their immediate release from illegal Indian detention," it added.

In April this year, the International Federation for Human Rights - FIDH asked Modi government to release all arbitrarily detained Kashmiri prisoners.

"While recent steps taken by Indian authorities to decongest prisons in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak are welcomed, the government should release all unjustly detained prisoners as a matter of priority," the FIDH said in a statement released simultaneously from Geneva, Paris, and New Delhi on April 6, 2020.

"Inmates and prison staff, who live in confined spaces and in close proximity with others, remain extremely vulnerable to Covid-19. While the rest of the country is instructed to respect social isolation and hygiene rules, basic measures like hand washing - let alone physical distancing - are just not possible for prisoners...Under international law, India has an obligation to ensure the physical and mental health and well-being of inmates.

However, with an occupancy rate of over 117 percent, precarious hygienic conditions and inadequate health services, the overcrowded Indian prisons constitute the perfect environment for the spread of coronavirus," it asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Kashmiri leadership in Indian jails: Pakistan concerned over deteriorating health condition

Performance contracts: Power Division reconstitutes BoDs of six Discos

Q2, Q3 of 2019-20: Power tariff increased by 14 paisa per unit

PM given briefing on energy sector, ML-1

Govt hints at holding talks with opposition

PM vows to give 'befitting' response to 'anti-military narrative'

Army not involved in politics: Rashid

Hafeez for steps to arrest hike in prices of eggs, atta

Cabinet to discuss economy, ministries' summaries, PDM challenge today

Govt receives costliest bids for LNG supply in Feb 2021

FBR may depute team to help resolve govt-IPPs matters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.