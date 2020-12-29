Collection of govt receipts, taxes: Bank branches timings on 31st

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced opening of concerned bank branches to facilitate the collection of government receipts, duties and taxes. In order to facilitate the collection of the government receipts, duties, taxes, SBP has decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00pm on December 31, 2020 (Thursday), for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00pm on the same day by the NIFT.

Therefore, SBP has advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on December 31, 2020 (Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.

