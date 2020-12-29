Sindh industries: SAI for gas provision immediately

KARACHI: Riaz Uddin, Senior Vice President of SITE Association of Industry (SAI) has urged the federal government and Ministry of Petroleum to provide gas to the industries in Sindh by making urgent arrangements immediately. He said that the federal government had assured uninterrupted gas supply at increased rate of Rs 930 to the Industrial sector.

Riaz Uddin said that the government was supposed to procure additional RLNG for two existing terminals to produce 1250-1300 MMSCFD to supply to the industry on-time during winters, out of which 1000 MMSCFD was supposed to be given to SNGPL and 200-250 MMSCFD to SSGCL. However, due to delay in procuring additional RLNG we are afraid that from January 150 MMSCFD will likely go to SNGPL and only 50 MMSCFD has been allocated for SSGCL which is not enough for Sindh industries.

Riaz Uddin has urged the federal government and Ministry of Petroleum to come to the rescue by making some emergent arrangements for the provision of gas to the industries in Sindh.

