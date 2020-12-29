FPCCI invited to plan industrial expansion in Sindh

KARACHI: Senator Taj Haider has said that the FPCCI should propose a comprehensive plan of industrial expansion in Sindh and utilize available infrastructure and land under public-private partnership. He said that the level of groundwater was rising in Tharparkar District which would improve agriculture there.

He said that the business community should draw benefit from the liberal policies of the Sindh government for agro-technology and for industrialization. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry vice president Sheikh Sultan Rehman said that the business community was indispensable for economy's revival.

He discussed with Senator Taj Haider the current economic challenges faced by Pakistan in general and the province of Sindh in particular. He said that Senator Taj Haider was a seasoned parliamentarian and an intellectual who was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his untiring services for the country. Sheikh Sultan Rehman said that without the involvement of the private sector, short and long-term planning might not be possible.

