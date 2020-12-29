TEVTA, Dice Foundation to develop Pakistan's first electric vehicle

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Dice Foundation announced to develop Pakistan's first electric vehicle. A ceremony was organized to unveil the concept design of car and MoU signing here on Monday at TEVTA Secretariat. Minister Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest on occasion.

While addressing the ceremony, Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal observed that TEVTA has changed the mode of conventional technical education to modern digital-based technical education. For this purpose, the steps of Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique are admirable; he said adding that the development of this electric vehicle will be a paradigm shift for the automotive sector as well as technical education in the country.

Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique noted that TEVTA is implementing the Vision 2023 successfully. TEVTA will play its role in the development of Pakistan's first electric vehicle, he said. He explained that this initiative will not only provide training and job opportunities to our students but it is also important for country's development. He went on to say that TEVTA will continue playing its key role in Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for the provision of employment in the country.

Chairperson Dice Foundation Khurshid Qureshi said that he chose TEVTA over several other organizations because he thinks that the skilled workforce of TEVTA can play its role in the development of this vehicle. He said that there was dire need to provide a platform to our skilled youth as this the only way which can help Pakistan to comeback on the track of development.

At the ceremony, MoU was signed between Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique and Chairperson Dice Foundation Khurshid Qureshi. COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and others were also present on occasion.

