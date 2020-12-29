Bilawal greets newly elected office-bearers of KPC, LPC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday felicitated newly elected office bearers of Karachi and Lahore Press Clubs in the annual elections held the other day.

In a message issued here by the party secretariat, he congratulated the newly elected President of Karachi Press Club (KPC) Fazil Jamili and all elected members of Democrats Panel on their clean sweep on all seats.

He also felicitated the Journalist Panel for making a clean sweep in the elections of Lahore Press Club (LPC) and extended best wishes to all office bearers including newly elected President of LPC Arshad Ansari.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Karachi and Lahore Press Clubs' role in struggle for freedom of expression, strengthening democracy and work for human rights were unforgettable. He said that freedom of expression and media in the country was in PPP's manifesto and this struggle would continue.