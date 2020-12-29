US criticises arrest of Reuters cameraman in Ethiopia

NAIROBI: Ethiopian police arrested a Reuters cameraman last week and have held him in custody without charge, the international news agency said Monday, drawing criticism from the United States. Kumerra Gemechu, 40, was handcuffed and taken away in front of his family last Thursday at his home in Addis Ababa by 10 armed federal police officers who did not give a reason for his arrest, Reuters said in a statement.

"At a brief court hearing on Friday, where no lawyer was present, a judge ordered Kumerra's detention for a further 14 days to give police time to investigate," Kumerra's family said as quoted by Reuters.

Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen J. Adler said the agency was not aware of any basis for Kumerra's detention, and praised his fair and impartial reporting.

"Journalists must be allowed to report the news in the public interest without fear of harassment or harm, wherever they are," Adler said on Twitter on Monday. "We will not rest until Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu is freed."

His phone, a computer and other electronic and personal items were seized during the arrest, his family said.