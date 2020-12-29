Mexican songwriter Armando Manzanero dies of Covid

MEXICO CITY: Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero died Monday at the age of 86 after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, sparking an outpouring of tributes for one of the country's best-loved musicians. The composer of romantic Latin ballads, who became the first Mexican to receive a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2014, suffered a cardiac arrest, his publicist told AFP.

Manzanero's songs are known across Latin America and have been covered or adapted by international stars including Frank Sinatra, Christina Aguilera, Andrea Bocelli and Elvis Presley.