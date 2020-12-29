AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
Croatia rattled by 5.2 magnitude quake

ZAGREB: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rattled central Croatia and Zagreb early Monday morning, the...
AFP Updated 29 Dec 2020

ZAGREB: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rattled central Croatia and Zagreb early Monday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, damaging buildings outside the capital but with no casualties reported. The quake woke up residents in Zagreb at 0530 GMT when it struck some 50 kilometres to the south near the town of Petrinje, where the tremors tore off bricks and left cracks in some building facades.

"People are on the streets, there is panic. There are badly damaged buildings, so the citizens are afraid to go back inside," Petrinje's mayor Darinko Dumbovic told regional broadcaster N1, adding that the town hall was damaged.

Croatia rattled by 5.2 magnitude quake

