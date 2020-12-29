AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
Coloured cement plant: Dhan Cement Co applies for NOC

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Dhan Cement Company has applied for no objection certificate for setting up of coloured cement plant which could also be used as an alternative to paint. Chief Executive Officer of the Dhan Cement Anwarul-Haq Shad called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal in this regard and also discussed matters regarding mining lease in Kattas.

He told the minister that this sort of cement is in great demand in the Gulf and requested that mining lease be restored besides resolving the NOC issue.

Talking on the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the investors were provided facilities on a priority basis to promote the cement industry. The five-line departments have been directed to issue NOCs within 90 days whereas five companies have already been issued NOCs, he said. Cement is an exportable item and no hurdle will be allowed in increasing the production capacity of the cement plants, he said.

The government will provide every possible facility to Dhan Cement for the restoration of the mining lease and setting up the cement plant, he assured. The incumbent government has ensured that new cement plant NOCs are issued in time as it is committed to providing facilities to the overseas investors, the minister added.

