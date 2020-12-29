AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
LHC takes notice of remarks of CCPO

Recorder Report Updated 29 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice on Monday took notice of statements of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh against the courts for, what he claimed, "Courts discouraging the efforts of the police by releasing suspects".

The Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was proceedings with a petition of a citizen against alleged harassment by the police.

The Chief Justice directed the law officer to scrutinize all interviews/media statements of CCPO and submit a report to the court after winter vacations.

"No extra constitutional act or a single contemptuous word would be tolerated," the chief justice reminded the law officer. The Chief Justice therefore asked the law officer, "Also make it clear to him that the courts are not subordinate to the police".

The Chief Justice regretted, "The suspects get relief due to its own failure but the police try to shift blame to the courts".

He further said that the courts were there to serve the people and not to hear their rants.

CJ also observed that the office of the advocate general of Punjab had a responsibility to initiate contempt proceedings against such police officers for maligning the courts.

The Chief Justice therefore asked the law officer, "Tell this police officer that the courts grant bail to suspects under the law only".

The Chief Justice also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the provincial metropolis.

"The claim to correct all wrongs in three months also proved false," the chief justice noted referring to the claims made by CCPO Sheikh after his appointment.

Justice Aalia Neelum of the Lahore High Court also summoned CCPO Lahore in a bail petition of a murder suspect as investigating officer failed to produce a record of the case before the court.

