APTMA hails improved gas supply to export sector units in December

Updated 29 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has appreciated and acknowledges the much-improved gas supply and pressures of gas/RLNG to the export sector units in December 2020.

According to a press release, the Association said that this sustained supply of gas/RLNG will maintain the momentum of enhanced exports as currently the sector is working at full capacity. Exports orders for next 6 months are booked and despite Covid-19 our exports have increased significantly compared to our regional competitors whose exports have shrunk. Textile exports of Pakistan in the month of November increased by 9 percent as compared to the same period of last year.

The Textile sector is currently in the mode of rapid expansion to cater with increased orders and demands. It is absolutely essential to sustain this momentum which is being facilitated by the Textile Policy currently under approval of ECC the Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs and the sustained provision of gas/RLNG to the export sector.

This has only been made possible through the appreciation of the economic necessity and reality for maintaining exports and employment by the government and in particular the Power Division especially in the current pandemic situation.

There have been isolated cases of low pressure and supply problems in mixed feeders and APTMA has taken up these issues with the Petroleum Division who have assured us of all-possible assistance to remove any bottlenecks.

In particular, APTMA appreciated the role of Nadeem Babar (Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Ministry of Energy Petroleum Division) in ensuring that the export sectors are provided gas/RLNG at sustained pressures despite the huge surge in demand and diminished domestic production this winter.-PR

