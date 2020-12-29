'Investors' encouragement vital for revival of economy'

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the business community is playing a significant role in the country's development and prosperity, but it is important to encourage investors to revive the economy.

Talking to a delegation of Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President SM Naveed, the Governor assured the members of the delegation that their issues would be resolved on priority basis.

Talking to Punjab Forest Minister Sabteen Khan, the Governor said that even if the opposition fulfills its wish of Long March and resignations, the government will not be affected by it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020