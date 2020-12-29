'Total fish production in Punjab reaches 113,000 metric tons'

LAHORE: The area under fish farms has reached 80,000 acres of land from 70,000 acres of land during the last two years while total fish production in the province has reached 113,000 metric tons from 90,000 metric tons. To supplement these figures further, the fisheries department Punjab has already launched a project of prawns' culture over 2,500 acres of land by extending a subsidy to the farmers and promoting cage fish culture, said Punjab Fisheries and Wildlife Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

He said that 5,000 cage fish farms are being installed in natural waters of the province which would add 6,000 metric tons of fish production annually to the total production of the province.

The Minister said that the department is also working on the installation of fish processing plants and model markets in the province to facilitate the fish farmers. He said a project of mobile laboratories has already been launched for the diagnosis of diseases in fish.

Regarding the wildlife department, the Minister said that illegal use of air guns has been completely banned and a heavy fine would be levied on using them without a license. He said that four new game reserves are being set up under the wildlife department to promote formal hunting while four wildlife parks are being converted into geological parks.

