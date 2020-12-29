Lebanese consortium qualifies for 'Lahore Master Plan'

LAHORE: A Lebanese consortium, Dar Al-Handasah, has qualified for the preparation of new Lahore Master Plan 2050. It has also submitted a financial bond worth Rs 520 million. After going through the technical proposals submitted by three companies for the preparation of new master plan, the Lebanese consortium was selected, said a Lahore Development Authority (LDA)'s spokesperson here on Monday.

In this connection, a meeting of the Consultant Selection Committee was held under the chairmanship of LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar, which was attended by Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Mohammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Metropolitan Planning Faisal Qureshi, representatives of the three consortia Dar Al-Handasah (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore) and Nespak (Pakistan) and other senior officials. The financial bid of the qualifying company was also opened in the meeting, which amounted to Rs. 520 million.

While addressing the meeting, the LDA Director General said that the new master plan will determine the future course of development of the provincial metropolis. "Therefore, its preparation in a transparent manner was our top priority. Experts and other stakeholders have been consulted for defining the TORs for the new master plan," he added.

